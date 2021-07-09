Mobile County Health Department hosting numerous COVID-19 vaccine events

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department’s (MCHD) COVID-19 Response Team has more opportunities to get your vaccine shots coming up in the next week. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

• On Saturday, July 10, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at a Health & Wellness Fair hosted by the International Longshoreman’s Association Local 1410 (505 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Mobile) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

• On Sunday, July 11, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at the MOB Music Festival (Cathedral Square in Mobile) from 3-6 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

• On Monday, July 12, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at the Citronelle Recreation Center (8230 State Street) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). This clinic takes place every three weeks.

• On Monday, July 12, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at the Hillsdale Community Center (558 Felhorn Road East in Mobile) from 2-5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

• On Monday, July 12, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at the Robert Hope Community Center (850 Edwards St. in Mobile) from 2 to 5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

• On Tuesday, July 13, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at the MOWA Choctaw Tribal Office (1080 West Red Fox Road in Mount Vernon) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

• On Tuesday, July 13, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayou La Batre Community & Senior Center (12745 Padgett Switch Road in Irvington) from 3-6 p.m. This will offer both the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older).

• On Wednesday, July 14, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at Bishop State Community College’s Oliver Delchamps Building (351 North Broad Street in Mobile) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

• On Thursday, July 15, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at Wilmer Hall Children’s Home (3811 Old Shell Road in Mobile) from 5-7 p.m. This will offer both the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older).

• On every Thursday, MCHD will offer Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) at the Occupational Health Center. The facility is near the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley (2050 Michigan Ave. in Mobile). The vaccine clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• On Friday, July 16, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at Dauphin Island Town Hall Building (1011 Bienville Boulevard) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will offer both the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older).

• On Friday, July 16, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at the Boys & Girls Club Kiwanis Branch (712 Rice Street in Mobile) from 4-7 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). This clinic takes place every three weeks.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, be prepared to wait for MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

The public can now get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older), or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the both the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou St. in Mobile) and the Newburn Building (248 Cox St. in Mobile).

Along with offering the vaccine, the Keeler and Newburn staffs also provide walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

MCHD also offers COVID-19 vaccine to homebound residents, their family members and/or their caregivers. Those interested can sign up for this service at www.MCHDcares.com. On the top line is a tab titled “Request In-Home Vaccination.” Once the form is completed, it will be sent to MCHD’s COVID-19 Response Team for scheduling.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Information is also available under the Events section of on MCHD’s Facebook page.