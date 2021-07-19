Mobile County Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics for week of July 19

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team has more opportunities to get your vaccine shots coming up in the next week. All MCHD COVID-19 eventsare first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

• On Monday, July 19, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at Bishop State Community College’s Oliver Delchamps Building (351 North Broad Street) from 6-7 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

• On Tuesday, July 20, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine to the community at the James T. Strickland Youth Center (2315 Costarides Street in Mobile) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older).

• On Tuesday, July 20, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayou La Batre Community & Senior Center (12745 Padgett Switch Road in Irvington) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer both the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older).

• On Wednesday, July 21, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at Hank Aaron Stadium (755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard in Mobile) from 2-5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

• On Thursday, July 22, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at the Bay Bites Food Truck Festival (Cooper Riverside Park at 101 South Water Street in Mobile) from 5-8 p.m. This will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older).

• On every Thursday, MCHD will provide Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) at the Occupational Health Center. This facility is located near the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley (2050 Michigan Avenue in Mobile). The vaccine clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• On Friday, July 23, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at Dotch’s Barber Shop (2912-C Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile) from 10 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). The second doses will be for those who got their initial shots on June 26.

• On Saturday, July 24, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 250 (10950 Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). Free COVID-19 rapid testing will also be offered.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

The public can now get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile) and the Newburn Building (248 Cox Street in Mobile).

Along with offering vaccine, the Keeler and Newburn staffs also provide walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Information is also available under the Events section of https://www.facebook.com/ILOVEMCHD/