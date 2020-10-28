Mobile County EMA recommends evacuation ahead of Hurricane Zeta, shelter opening at Theodore High School

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ahead of Hurricane Zeta making landfall, the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency is recommending residents who live in storm surge zones, low lying and flood prone areas, and manufactured homes to evacuate and seek safe shelter.

People are encouraged to seek shelter at a safe place like a friend’s or family’s home.

However, if residents have no where to go, Mobile County says the Red Cross is opening a shelter at Theodore High School for those who need a safe place to ride out the storm.

The shelter will open for registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at 6201 Swedetown Road in Theodore.

If the shelter is your last resort, the Mobile County officials would like to share some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Red Cross for COVID-19 safety in the shelter:

• We encourage everyone to use shelters as a last resort

• Identify a safe place to shelter and have several ways to receive weather alerts, including cell

phones, weather radios and the local news if possible

• While congregate shelters remain a high risk during COVID-19, the safety of our citizens is our number one priority

• Follow guidance from your local officials on when and where to shelter

• Masks will be required for the duration of the stay in the shelter

• Social Distancing will be maintained in the shelter at all times

Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone will be required to wear a mask and will be screened prior to entering the shelter.

You are encouraged to bring all medications and personal items that may be required for each family member. Additionally, alcoholic beverages, any type of weapon and food other than special dietary requirements will not be allowed. Pets also will not be allowed in the shelter.

In addition to the shelter at Theodore High School, the Mobile County Health Department is opening a medical needs shelter at Burns Middle School.

The shelter will open for registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at 6175 Girby Road in Mobile.

If you seek shelter at the medical needs shelter, you will need:

A caregiver (MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER) – patients will NOT be admitted without

one. Valid ID Medical Supplies and medications for at least 72-96 hours Food if a special diet is needed for at least 72 hours. Water, hygiene supplies, anything needed on a daily basis. Patients with certain medical conditions will be admitted on a case by case basis. Examples of these conditions

include: CPAP, portable ventilators needing power Wound care IV therapy Stable oxygen, nebulizer, or sleep apnea treatment Foley/supra-pubic catheter Functional and access needs patients Wheelchair bound requiring minimal assistance with daily living Ostomies

Officials urge everyone seeking safe shelter to plan ahead and establish a plan early before conditions start to deteriorate.

