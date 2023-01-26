MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summertime vacation will be cut short next school term, specifically for teachers in Mobile County.

Newly proposed calendars for the 2023-2024 school year have Mobile County Public School teachers going back to the classroom in July and some teachers aren’t happy about it.

There are two draft calendars. Both have teachers coming back on July 31st – a day sooner than last year.

It may seem like a small change, but that’s the earliest they have gone back in years.

Students will start three days later than last year – that will be August 7th.

Option 1 gives students two weeks off for fall break and option 2 gives students a week and three days off.

A spokesperson for the Mobile County Education Association says some of their members are concerned because it feels like every year school is starting back earlier and earlier.

“There are members that feel reporting back to school in July is the first step to year-round schooling,” said Eric Beck, Unified Services Director for MCEA. “However you also have the issue of people’s summer holiday and summer work also being interrupted by having to report to school in July versus in August.”

The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners will host two public hearings on the calendars. The first hearing will be January 30 at 3:30 p.m in the Board Room of MCPSS Central Office. The second hearing will be February 6 at the same time and place.

A school system spokesperson says the point of the meetings is to hear people’s opinions and answer any questions they have about the calendars.

“The association will go and submit the concerns that we are receiving formally to the MCPSS at these hearings,” said Beck.

The MCEA encourages their members who have comments or concerns to contact their office.