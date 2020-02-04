Mobile County District Attorney says burglary suspect found guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office tweeted saying Anthony Wiggins has been found guilty of burglary.
The district attorney’s office said surveillance video showed Wiggins shattered the windows at the Walgreens on Government Street, stole merchandise, and then left the scene in 2018.
The district attorney’s office said the State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin in the case.
