Mobile County deputy fighting life-threatening flu case returns to Alabama for in-house rehab

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Detective Tim Anderson with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has returned to Mobile after being treated at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola for life-threatening complications from the flu.

The Tim Anderson’s H1N1 Battle page posted the following update Tuesday evening:

“We are thrilled to be back in Mobile for in-house rehab! It’s been a long two months but our miracle guy is ready to work hard!!!! Today we celebrate another step closer to coming home!” Tim Anderson’s H1N1 Battle

Anderson was admitted to the hospital earlier this year for life-threatening complications from the flu.

LATEST STORIES