Mobile County DA sends message for Elder Abuse Awareness Month

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich sent a message on social media Monday for Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

“Approximately 1 in 10 Americans over the age of 60 experience some form of elder abuse.”

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich

Rich says in the video, elder abuse is a crime and should be reported to law enforcement.

Resources for elder abuse:

  • In emergencies call 9-1-1
  • Adult protective services 800-458-7214
  • Report abuse in nursing homes 800-356-9596
  • Report abuse in assisted living facilities 800-873-0366

