Mobile County DA sends message for Elder Abuse Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed a new law that creates a lifetime concealed carry permit for handgun owners. It’s usually a steady flow of people getting a pistol permit renewed at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The prospect of a lifetime permit, for some, is an issue of convenience.

"Save me the trouble of being out in the sun right now doing this," said Larry Cochran as he walked into MCSO headquarters to renew his pistol permit. According to a statement from Mobile County's Sheriff: "The Sheriff's Association agreed to it and supported the bill. However, nothing can be done until the database is completed and that is the responsibility of the State. This database will include all who currently hold permits and those who would be prohibited." A strong demand for lifetime permits is expected next year.