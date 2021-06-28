Mobile County DA sends message for Elder Abuse Awareness Month

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich sent a message on social media Monday for Elder Abuse Awareness Month.
“Approximately 1 in 10 Americans over the age of 60 experience some form of elder abuse.”Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich
Rich says in the video, elder abuse is a crime and should be reported to law enforcement.
Resources for elder abuse:
- In emergencies call 9-1-1
- Adult protective services 800-458-7214
- Report abuse in nursing homes 800-356-9596
- Report abuse in assisted living facilities 800-873-0366