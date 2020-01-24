Mobile County DA: Man pleads guilty for his role in deadly robbery case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County District Attorney says a man pleaded guilty in a robbery case connected to murder.
Zebbie Williams pleaded to robbery first. The DA’s office says he was a co-defendant in the robbery and murder of Mike Levitzkie.
According to the Mobile County DA’s office, his co-defendant Aaron Johnson was convicted on murder last year and sentenced to life in prison.
LATEST STORIES:
- Unwanted bulk items to be picked up for free
- Man arrested, woman wanted for Greer’s Liquor Store robbery
- Ornaments placed on Mardi Gras Tree
- Governor awards $1.7 million to assist low-income residents in Alabama
- Alabama Department of Corrections Identifies Illegal Contraband at Holman and Tutwiler Correctional Facilities, Makes Arrests