Mobile County DA: Man pleads guilty for his role in deadly robbery case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County District Attorney says a man pleaded guilty in a robbery case connected to murder.

Zebbie Williams pleaded to robbery first. The DA’s office says he was a co-defendant in the robbery and murder of Mike Levitzkie.

According to the Mobile County DA’s office, his co-defendant Aaron Johnson was convicted on murder last year and sentenced to life in prison.

