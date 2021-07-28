Mobile County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to almost 200

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is reporting almost 200 hospitalizations within the county as of July 27.

The number of hospitalizations has increased from 51 as of July 14 to 198 as of July 198. Cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County have risen from 176 from July 15 to 547 as of July 27.

The full report can be downloaded below.

Because of the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, MCHD is urging people to wear masks, with Dr. Rendi Murphree saying younger people who are vaccinated might be infectious without having symptoms.

Watch the full July 28 update from MCHD below.