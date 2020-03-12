Mobile County courts suspend jury trials over coronavirus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 13th Judicial Circuit Court, which covers Mobile County’s state courts, is suspending jury trials over concerns about coronavirus.

The 13th Judicial Circuit released the following statement Thursday:

As the World Health Organization announced that the novel coronavirus is officially a global pandemic, for the safety of the citizens and to protect them from risks and unknowns associated with COVID-I9, the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit is suspending all jury trials for March and April 2020, effective immediately. All persons who have been summoned for jury duty during the months of March and April 2020 should NOT report to jury duty on their assigned week. Further in the interest of public safety, unless you are a party to a case being heard at Mobile GovernmentPlaza, we request that you remain at home or away from the courthouse.

