Mobile County confirms second West Nile case in 2021

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) confirmed Thursday that a person in Mobile County has contracted West Nile virus (WNV), a mosquito-borne illness.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II with MCHD says WNV is most common on the coast from August into the first freeze of fall.

There was no other information about the person infected. This is the second case in Mobile County confirmed in 2021.

“The public should assume that there are mosquitoes carrying the disease throughout Mobile County. Don’t let your guard down.” Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County

MCHD says humans that contract WNV often have symptoms of high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, paralysis, disorientation, and seizures.

Vector Services will increase spraying and conduct door-to-door surveys in the immediate areas, according to MCHD. Inspectors will also attempt to trap adult mosquitoes and test them for the presence of WNV.

MCHD would not release where the person could have contracted the virus. Mosquito activity peaks at dusk and again at dawn.

To report an issue with mosquitoes, call 251-690-8124 or email VectorServices@mchd.org.