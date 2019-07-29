Mobile County Commission considers County Administrator candidates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second of two public meetings is being held Monday morning to review the candidates for the position of County Administrator. That meeting will be at 8:15 in the Multi-Purpose Room of Government Plaza.

Longtime County Administrator John Pafenbach retired in January. According to the County’s website, the position is currently held by Interim County Administrator Glenn Hodge. The County Administrator is in charge of implementing County Commission policies and running the daily operations of the county. The Administrator is a merit system employee who chosen by the County Commission.