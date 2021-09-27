Mobile County Commission asking for proposals on how to spend $80 million from American Rescue Plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County commissioners Merceria Ludgood, Connie Hudson and Randall Dueitt are seeking proposals from agencies, nonprofit organizations, private entities and local governments for project funding through Mobile County’s $80.14 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

The deadline for priority consideration of proposal submissions is 5 p.m. Oct. 25.

The allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. The Mobile County Commission says the funds will be used to continue Mobile County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while investing in initiatives for a strong economic recovery and reducing demand for state taxpayer dollars used for recovery efforts.

PDFs of the application, eligibility requirements and other information related to the proposal submission can be found here. Printed copies of the proposal submission form and eligibility rules are available by calling 251-574-INFO.

To be considered for funding, proposed projects must be focused on or located in Mobile County and demonstrate they are an allowable use under American Rescue Plan Act guidance. Submitted proposals will be reviewed by Mobile County for fiscal impact, eligibility, and alignment with county priorities.

Mobile County will hold a virtual training session to discuss the funding and application process on Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. The training session link and a recording of the session will be posted here.

For questions about the application form or to request more information about the submission acceptance process, email arpa.info@mobilecountyal.gov.