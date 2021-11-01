Mobile Council swearing-in ceremony features largest turnover in years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four new faces start work on the Mobile City Council today. Three new council members and one returning council member will be officially sworn-in at Government Plaza along with three returning incumbents.

The swearing-in comes a day before their first scheduled council meeting. This is the most turnover in one election we’ve seen in years. Let’s go through the new members. District one will see new representation for the first time in decades. Cory Penn will assume the seat held for years by Fred Richardson.

District two sees the return of William Carroll–the former city councilman is back after winning a closely watched runoff following the passing of incumbent Levon Manzie.

District six was another runoff decided about a month ago. Scott Jones won, now replacing the retiring Bess Rich. Jones said he is looking to work with the administration on the next steps for the city.

Ben Reynolds replaces the retiring John Williams. He’s the only one of the four to win their seat following the general election in August. Reynolds pledged to focus on lowering Mobile crime. Three other incumbent council members will also be sworn in today at 10 at Government Plaza.