Mobile Congressman introduces resolution demanding Chief Medical Officer Fauci’s removal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) – Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) is calling for the removal of Dr. Anthony Fauci from his positions as the President’s Chief Medical Officer and as the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In a statement issued Wednesday, June 23, Carl says Fauci misled the public during the pandemic and is demanding him to be removed.

When public officials betray the public’s trust, it’s important to hold them accountable for their actions. For many months, Dr. Fauci was trusted to communicate accurately and honestly about the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the recent release of thousands of his emails shows Dr. Fauci repeatedly said one thing in private to his colleagues, while telling millions of Americans the exact opposite. I strongly urge President Biden to remove Dr. Fauci from both his positions so public trust in these institutions can be restored.

Jerry Carl

Rep. Jerry Carl was a member of the Mobile County Board of Health in April 2020. In his resolution, Carl cites contradictory statements made by Fauci regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and proper response to the crisis. The resolution does not detail what statements Fauci made that were contradictory.

Read the congressman’s full resolution here.

Carl Fauci ResolutionDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories