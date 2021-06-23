Mobile Congressman introduces resolution demanding Chief Medical Officer Fauci’s removal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) – Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) is calling for the removal of Dr. Anthony Fauci from his positions as the President’s Chief Medical Officer and as the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In a statement issued Wednesday, June 23, Carl says Fauci misled the public during the pandemic and is demanding him to be removed.

When public officials betray the public’s trust, it’s important to hold them accountable for their actions. For many months, Dr. Fauci was trusted to communicate accurately and honestly about the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the recent release of thousands of his emails shows Dr. Fauci repeatedly said one thing in private to his colleagues, while telling millions of Americans the exact opposite. I strongly urge President Biden to remove Dr. Fauci from both his positions so public trust in these institutions can be restored. Jerry Carl

Rep. Jerry Carl was a member of the Mobile County Board of Health in April 2020. In his resolution, Carl cites contradictory statements made by Fauci regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and proper response to the crisis. The resolution does not detail what statements Fauci made that were contradictory.

Read the congressman’s full resolution here.