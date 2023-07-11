MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cozy spot for coffee and comfort closes its doors. A Facebook post says Satori Coffee House is permanently closed.

“It is with the deepest regret and sorrow that I have to announce, Satori is permanently closed … I’m sorry I can no longer afford to keep it running,” read the post. According to their Instagram account, the business on Old Shell Road near the University of South Alabama Campus opened in 2001. People have been sharing their fond memories of Satori on their Facebook page.

“22 years is a good run. Thank you for carrying the torch as long as you could. It will always be a special place for a lot of people,” wrote Kitty Oneal.