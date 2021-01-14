Mobile Civic Center to be used as a drive-thru vaccination site

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As many are anxiously waiting for the vaccine to be available to the general public, the City of Mobile is working to come up with a mass distribution plan.

The city and USA Health are planning to turn the Civic Center into a drive-through vaccination site.

How it’s set up now, this process should run smoothly. It’ll be by appointment only, you will have to enter on the Clairborne Street entrance of the civic center, check at this gate, and from there you will find multiple stations inside to help with your vaccination.

It’s the hottest topic around town. When can you get it? How it’ll be distributed? Or where will you have to go to get vaccinated?

All part of a discussion that started roughly nine months ago in the City of Mobile when finding an efficient method for testing.

“All across the state, really all across the country. Nobody is set up right now and know how to efficiently administer the vaccine in a quick fashion,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Turning the civic center into a drive-thru vaccination site may be the key to help move this process along.

“To date, we have put over 5,000 shots in people’s arms, so we’re really proud of that and we continue to learn every day,” said Natalie Fox, Asst. Administer and Chief Nursing Officer at USA Health.

Just today they were able to vaccinate 150 people. Next week they are expecting more than 250 people each day, from those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine. Once available to everyone they are expecting the same amount if not more per day.

“Right now we have a core group of about 10 to 12 people that are working really hard and are working overtime. These are some of the biggest rockstars and superstars that I know of that are working together to make this happen,” said Fox.

Here’s how it’ll work. The site will have three sections. You’ll check-in at the gate, then drive up to get your shot, and then park on the other side of the arena for 15 to 30 minutes to make sure you don’t have any reaction from the vaccine.

We caught up with Jessica Houston, who works with covid patients at USA Health, she got her second dose of Pfizer at the drive-thru site.

“I urge as much of the general public to seek the vaccination, just giving the severe consequences covid 19 has had on all of us,” said Houston.

At this time, this site will be distributing Pfizer. USA Health will be releasing an electronic registration form for people to fill out to make their appointment.

It’s not ready at this time, but once ADPH makes the vaccine available to the public it’ll be ready.

