Mobile City leaders weigh in on Levon Manzie death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie has died at the age of 38.

Family, friends, and colleagues are all heartbroken and shocked and say he was a servant leader, his family confirming he died on Sunday night.

Manzie was elected to council in 2013 and during his time served two terms as vice president and one as president of council. Before his time on council he served on the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners. That was in 2008, and he was the youngest person ever elected to the board. He was also not only a servant to the City and education sector, but he was also a reverend serving as a pastor of Saint Joseph Missionary Baptist Church in Whistler.

Gina Gregory, a fellow council member serving District 7, says working alongside Levon was a pleasure.

“We were more than colleagues — Levon and I were friends. He was always very easy to work with,” Gregory said. “He always had this big smile and an infectious laugh.”

She also noted his dedication to his district and the city.

“Levon has done a lot with our parks and resurfacing streets and just making improvements throughout the district, and that was his attitude to get things done in his community,” Gregory said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson agrees with Gregory in her sentiment towards Manzie, saying, “He was someone who would always figure out where there was common ground so we can move forward as a unifier and a peacekeeper. “

He also mentioned how his religious work coincided with his work with the city.

“Being a pastor and having a church, and so Levon understood that there was a blessing in unity, and so that’s why he was always trying to be that peacemaker,” Stimpson said.