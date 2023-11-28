MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Later today, members of the Mobile City Council take up a measure to try and bring a little more transparency when it comes to who sees police body camera video. This after at least four people died following different confrontations with police this year.

Right now, there’s no legal way for police body camera video to be publicly released. A change to a city ordinance would at least let people who want to see it know why they’re being told no.

Members of the Mobile City Council’s Public Safety Committee are meeting today to talk about amending the city code. The idea was first introduced a few weeks ago. The proposal is fairly close to current state law in Alabama. That says people who want to see police body camera video must still file a request with the city. The local change being considered is, if that request is denied, the police department would have to provide a written reason why not like grand jury secrecy or a pending criminal case.

Today’s public safety committee meeting will be at one this afternoon. While it’s a hot topic that a lot of people have weighed in on during council meetings there will be no public input at this meeting. The committee may hold this ordinance for further review or send it to the full council for a vote.