MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department and ABC Board Inspectors ran an underage drinking operation at five businesses and busted one of them, according to an MPD news release.

About the operation

During the Dec. 14 operation, Central Stop, located at 7081 Howells Ferry Road, was caught selling an alcoholic beverage to someone underage, according to the release, which said this was the business’ third violation in one year.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The business, which recently changed ownership, will receive a fine, according to the release. Additionally, the store clerk will sign a warrant for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Police said they checked four other businesses — located on Dauphin Street, Old Shell Road, Schillinger Road and Springhill Avenue — and each met ABC guidelines.

About Mobile’s compliance checks

The MPD Office of Strategic Initiatives Underage Drinking Detail performs yearly compliance checks, according to the release.

“For each underage drinking operation, the businesses are randomly selected and includes those where complaints have been received,” the release stated.

Want to help?

If you know about a business selling alcoholic drinks to underage people, you can help, according to the MPD.

To report a business or someone “facilitating an environment for minors to consume alcohol,” call or text 844-251-0644, police said.