Mobile Buffalo Wild Wings takes flight: Wings to be delivered via Deuce Drone

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Soon you will be able to get your wings delivered via drone from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Deuce Drone has signed a demonstration agreement with Mobile’s franchise of Buffalo Wild Wings to conduct a demonstration of the company’s drone delivery system. The demonstration is expected to happen at the end of August 2020.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is a perfect test case for Deuce Drone’s last-mile delivery solution,” said Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone. “We feel we offer Buffalo Wild Wings a significant opportunity to provide alternative means of food and drink delivery to consumers.”

Deuce Drone will be responsible for the design of the Aerial Drone Delivery Interface System, including the design and operation of the landing, recharging and package handling system, software interfacing with both the drone and the Buffalo Wild Wings Point of Sale (POS) operating system, meeting regulatory and code compliance, conducting the demonstration, and any additional related activities.

“Partnering with Deuce Drone will give us the opportunity to test new ways to evolve and meet the takeout needs of customers through drone technology,” said Brian Jordan of Potters Wings Mobile, a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchisee. “Deuce Drone’s expertise in aerospace, construction and technology delivers an innovative solution that could reduce costs and delivery time, while giving customers the option of a truly contactless delivery.”

LATEST STORIES