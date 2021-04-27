Mobile bride and her father wow guests with surprise dance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — It’s not unusual for father/daughter dances to leave the wedding guests in tears, but a Mobile father and his daughter brought the house down with their surprise dance over the weekend.

Bride, Kendal Dekle married her husband, Ian Garrison, Saturday on the campus of Spring Hill College. Kendal and her father, Carl Dekle, planned a surprise dance that even the groom and the mother-of-the-bride, Lynn Dekle, weren’t prepared for!

The dance started out with some traditional Frank Sinatra, but it then quickly changed into a full-choreographed routine, beginning with MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This,” and ending with NSYNC’s

“Bye, Bye, Bye.”

Carl said the hardest part was keeping the dance rehearsals a secret.

“We started about two months ago. We met with Courtney Crowe from Sheffield Dance. We provided input into what songs we liked for the mash-up music, and once we agreed with the music, then Courtney developed the dance routine. We met with her for the first time and she showed us half of the routine. We practiced for an hour in the studio that day. Our homework was to learn the first half of the routine over a couple of weeks. At the second meeting, we showed her our progress and she critiqued our performance and then she taught us the second half of the routine, which was much more involved and energetic. Our homework for the next couple of weeks was to learn the second half, and then do a dress rehearsal of the entire routine on the third visit. On the third visit, I brought a jacket and sunglasses and Kendal wore a long skirt. Courtney critiqued the entire routine and gave us more advice. After that Kendal and I met and practiced a little more frequently, which was difficult because we did not want anyone to know. Only the DJ (Patrick Danaher-Gulf Coast Sounds) and the wedding planner (Jenny Klein) knew 2 days in advance).” Carl Dekle, Father of the Bride

Carl says everyone at the wedding was surprised at the dance. The best part? Spending so much time with his daughter.

Kendal and Ian just completed medical school at the University of South Alabama School of Medicine. They will begin their residencies this summer at USA.

Video courtesy: Patrick Danaher-Gulf Coast Sounds.

**We do not own the rights to this music.