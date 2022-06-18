MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a place that’s both in the heart of Mobile and a place to get away from the city and back to nature. Camp Chandler-Tonsmeire has been teaching kids about the wonders of the outdoors for decades. It’s a camp that puts an emphasis on playing outside and playing hard. Sure you have human foosball or kickball–but the most fun may be right here on a dirt pile.

“After two years of virtual everything, and no reality, it doesn’t get more real than this, our kids go home dirty, sweaty, and tired,” said Camp Director Greg Hall. Tired and yet never running out of things to do at the camp. Dozens of kids come here for Boys and Girls Club activities–things that don’t need screens or video games.

“The kids can come out here and have a good time and socialize with one another we have shutdowns and people shut in the house so I like to see them playing around and having a great time,” said Kevin Chapman with the camp. These are traditions that are passed down. Counselor Arkayla Chestang used to be just like the kids she chaperones

“I feel pretty good because I like hanging out with the little kids and getting to know the other staff, I’ve been coming here since I was a small child also,” said Chestang.