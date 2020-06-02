Mobile Baykeeper suggests DIY clean-ups, offers free supplies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Mobile Baykeeper is encouraging the public to host its own DIY (Do it yourself) clean-ups because the organization is not hosting large clean-up events right now because of coronavirus. They say they need the public to pitch in more than ever. There are supplies available at several locations on both sides of the bay.

Just stop by one of these locations saying you need a “litter picker” kit.

Braided River Brewing Company; Hours 2-7pm every day
420 St. Louis St., Mobile, AL 36602

Fleet Feet of Mobile; Hours 10-5:30 Mon-Sat and 12-4pm Sunday
3972 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608

Soul Caffeine; Hours 8-11am weekdays
2004 US-98B, Daphne, AL 36526

Fairhope Brewing Company; Hours 4-6pm weekdays and 12-4pm weekends
914 Nichols Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories