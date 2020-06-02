Mobile Baykeeper suggests DIY clean-ups, offers free supplies

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Mobile Baykeeper is encouraging the public to host its own DIY (Do it yourself) clean-ups because the organization is not hosting large clean-up events right now because of coronavirus. They say they need the public to pitch in more than ever. There are supplies available at several locations on both sides of the bay.

Just stop by one of these locations saying you need a “litter picker” kit.

Braided River Brewing Company; Hours 2-7pm every day

420 St. Louis St., Mobile, AL 36602

Fleet Feet of Mobile; Hours 10-5:30 Mon-Sat and 12-4pm Sunday

3972 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608

Soul Caffeine; Hours 8-11am weekdays

2004 US-98B, Daphne, AL 36526

Fairhope Brewing Company; Hours 4-6pm weekdays and 12-4pm weekends

914 Nichols Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532

