FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Bay Ferry is closed Tuesday due to a COVID-19 “outbreak”, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

“We’ve made it 18 months through this pandemic without closing a single day due to covid. We are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and crew,” the Mobile Bay Ferry page read Tuesday morning.

The ferry, which runs from Dauphin Island to Fort Morgan, plans to reopen as soon as possible.