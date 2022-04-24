MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a double homicide.

Investigators said officers went to the Azalea Pointe Apartments on Saturday, April 23, after reports of shots fired. When officers got to the complex just after 8:00 PM, they said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said one of the victims, a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. Paramedics pronounced the other victim, the 21-year-old man, dead at the scene.

This is not the first shooting in 2022 at the Azalea Pointe Apartments.

Police have not provided any information about what investigators believe led up to the shooting. At this time the police department is not releasing the names of the victims.

Investigators report this is an active investigation and urge anyone with information to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip