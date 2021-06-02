Mobile announces big plans for Fourth of July

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summer is in full swing, and we are about a month away from America’s birthday party, The Fourth of July.

With coronavirus raining on the Fourth of July parade last year, the City of Mobile is going big​ this year. Mobile’s Parks and Rec events manager Jonnie Nottingham says the city of Mobile plans on going all out for this Independence Day, budgeting more than $40,000 for the celebration.

“If any year is to be bigger and better and larger, this is the year to do it.” she says.

Mobile City Council recently passed the budget for the fireworks show and celebration. The total cost is $44,500, but the city says this number was doable because of coronavirus.

“You know, COVID is a terrible thing, but there were some good things to come with that. So, we weren’t able to do as many events this year as we were able to in the past, and so we have some budget savings from some things that we didn’t do, so we were able to shift some funds over to that and it’s going to make a big difference and a big impact,” Nottingham said.

The added funding will go toward making the Fourth a full day’s experience with food trucks, a live DJ, and vendors at Cooper Riverside Park. The show will start at about 9 p.m, but the fun will begin in the early afternoon. The city is encouraging families to come out early to get a good spot.