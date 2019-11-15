Mobile Alabama Bowl gets a title sponsor

The January 6 college football bowl game in Mobile now has a title sponsor as announced in this press release Friday:

Mobile, Alabama – (November 15, 2019) – Today, bowl officials announced LendingTree will serve as the title sponsor of the Mobile Alabama Bowl game.

Played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, the 21st annual LendingTree Bowl will be played on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. CST and broadcast live on ESPN. The game will feature teams from the Mid-American and Sun Belt Conferences.

“The team at LendingTree is thrilled to serve as the title sponsor of the LendingTree Bowl taking place in Mobile, Alabama,” said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. “The LendingTree brand celebrates and encourages competition to bring consumers the best financial products, and we know our customers are passionate about college football. We’re looking forward to seeing the competition and excitement play out on the field in January.”

LendingTree, founded in 1996 by Lebda, is the nation’s leading online marketplace for loan offers. It offers consumers a centralized location to receive multiple loan offers by filling out one simple form. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more.

“We are pleased and proud to welcome LendingTree as the title sponsor for this year’s bowl game,” said City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “College football is a cherished tradition in Mobile, and we are grateful to the team at LendingTree and the bowl organizers for carrying that tradition forward.”

Teams are slated to arrive in Mobile on January 2nd for LendingTree Bowl week, a series of events leading up to the annual bowl game. For more information about the LendingTree Bowl, bowl week events, ticket information and more, visit lendingtreebowl.com, or call the LendingTree Bowl office at 251-635-0011. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the LendingTree Bowl

The Mobile Alabama based bowl game was founded in 1999 and has built a reputation of fielding some of the most competitive and exciting games of the bowl season, including record-breaking performances by future NFL standouts. The LendingTree Bowl is committed to showcasing the city of Mobile, providing educational and athletic opportunities to the community, and providing a cultural and exceptional bowl experience to collegiate student-athletes, administrators and fans.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation’s leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, by comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search and choosing the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers’ credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree’s purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life’s meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.