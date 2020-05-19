Mobile Airport Authority sees 90% passenger reduction due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — TSA reports it screened more passengers across the country on Sunday, March 17, than it has since March 24th of this 2020. On Sunday, nationally TSA screened more than 253,000 passengers, but on the same day one year ago, TSA screened about 2.4-million more people.

Mobile’s Airport Authority President said Mobile Regional has seen about a 90-percent reduction in passenger activity. While there may be fewer people going in and out right now, the airport is actually growing.

If you walk into Mobile Regional Airport, you may notice it’s a little empty. Airport Authority President Chris Curry said, “We bottomed out about three weeks ago, but we’re starting to see an uptick now.”

At the slowest point, Curry says the airport saw as few as 20 passengers per day. He said, “Now we’re seeing slightly over a hundred passengers between the multiple carriers that we have at the airport.”

Calvin Williams was coming home to Mobile from California when he spoke with News 5. He said, “I had a flight in to Dallas, so it was probably about maybe a hundred on there, and the flight to here was like about 40.”

He said the airline spaced out seats on his flight, “It don’t really bother me as much, you know it’s just I just have concerns about my family when I come back in.”

Curry thinks cities and states reopening is why flights are beginning to fill back up. He said, “We have assumed that every month that we’ll gain another 10 percent, so at that rate, we’re probably looking at next year.”

He says it could take until next summer or fall. With getting back to business on the mind, Curry said Frontier added a new flight to Orlando, and the Airport Authority is working on growing to its third location.

Curry said, “Saint Elmo Airport is close to Interstate 10, Brookley is perfectly positioned, and so we hope when the industry comes back that we’re ready to move forward in a big way.”

The Airport Authority expects a full transfer to them of the Saint Elmo airport in the next 60 days.

Curry also said you’ll want to check with your airline before you fly. Mobile’s Airport Authority is only suggesting people wear masks, but Curry said some airlines make wearing one mandatory.

