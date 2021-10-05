Mobile Airport Authority building new warehouse, hangar facility at Brookley Aeroplex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) announced Tuesday it will be building a multi-use cargo warehouse and hangar facility at the Brookley Aeroplex with a $5.1 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.

The grant, from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), will be matched with $747,275 in local funds and is projected to create 50 jobs and leverage $1.5 million in private investment.

“I’d like to offer big congratulations to the MAA team for securing this important funding that will help expand their offerings at the Brookley Aeroplex downtown. Adding additional warehouse space in this important logistics area will attract more businesses and bring more private investment and local jobs,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in his nightly message to the city.

