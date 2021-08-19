Mobile Airport Authority announces construction of downtown airport terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) selected Hoar Program Management(HPM) to build a $250 million commercial airport terminal at Brookley Field.

MAA says this move puts into motion a three-year plan to relocate all commercial air service to the Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM).

“Selecting a project manager is a significant step in this project,” said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport

Authority President. “We are following an aggressive three-year timeline to relocate all commercial air

service to the Mobile Downtown Airport and expect the new terminal to open in the summer of 2024.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement about the airport announcement in his nightly newsletter.

“Moving the commercial airport downtown is one of the most transformational opportunities we have

for the City of Mobile. For Mobilians, this means something we’ve talked about for years is no longer

a dream and no longer theoretical,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“There will be commercial flights out of the Brookley Airport in downtown Mobile by Summer of 2024. The construction of this downtown terminal will bring lower fares, more direct flights, increased tourism, greater economic development opportunities and a more convenient air travel option for our entire region. I want to

congratulate the entire Mobile Airport Authority team for crossing this important milestone and continuing to push this significant project forward.”