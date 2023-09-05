MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After federal judges said they will draft new congressional lines for Alabama, Mobile activists are relieved to see something being done.

The Supreme Court ordered Alabama legislators to redraw Alabama’s congressional district in the case Allen vs. Milligan where they found Alabama’s current congressional district map violated the Voting Rights Act. Because of this, the Supreme Court ordered lawmakers to make a second majority black district.

Alabama lawmakers held the special session on July 17 to work on a map but didn’t include that second district.

Shalela Dowdy, a plaintiff in the Supreme Court case, said she is relieved, but she isn’t surprised that Alabama lawmakers couldn’t come together on the second black district.

“It’s a relief to see the process working out in the favor of black Alabamians,” Dowdy said.

“You heard the frustration in the judges voices. You heard them basically say you defy our order and the Supreme Court order? So what happened was basically what we knew was going to happen. It was just a double down. And so basically they said, ‘Hey, y’all gave us this new map and it’s still unconstitutional.’ So I’m relieved, and it’s promising to see the process working out.”

However, Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton feels a bit discouraged that the process is taking a while.

“This is the Constitution, the same rules and same guideline applies to all 50 states of the union,” Clopton said. “But yet Alabama said, now we want to do it our way. Come on. Alabama’s time to stop. It’s time to step up. It’s time to do it again. As I say, for the third time, the right thing at the right time and for the right reasons is to draw the lines correctly, to draw the lines correctly so that the black representation in Alabama is decided by [the] people.”

Federal judges have appointed a cartographer to draw three proposed maps to submit to the district court.

The maps must be submitted by Sept. 25, and a hearing for the maps has been scheduled for Oct. 3.