MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After going virtual last year, the fourth annual MOB Music Fest is back this weekend in Cathedral Square!

Kalenski “DJ Dirty Dan” Adams, founder of MOB Music Fest, joined us on the 4 on 5 Wednesday to preview this year’s festival.

The festival, happening from 5-10 p.m. July 9-10 and from 3-8 p.m. July 11, is free to everyone and family-friendly. To see more on the schedule, click here. For festival updates, click here.