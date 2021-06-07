Mo Brooks says he’s been served in Swalwell lawsuit, alleges crime was committed

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ark., speaks in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally.” Brooks, teasing the announcement of a possible run for U.S. Senate, has scheduled a campaign rally on Monday, March 22, 2021, where he will be joined by former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama 5th District Representative Mo Brooks acknowleged on Twitter that he has been served in a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

But in doing so, Brooks also tweeted a picture of his legislative computer, complete with login and password information taped to the machine.

Brooks also alleged the people who served the notice committed a crime by entering his home and ‘accosting’ his wife.

In the lawsuit, Swalwell, a Democrat, is seeking to hold Brooks at least partially accountable for the January 6th insurrection at the nation’s capital. Also named in the suit are former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Rudy Guilliani.