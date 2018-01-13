MLK Day Cleanup Draws a Crowd in the Cold

It was a good turnout for a good cause. Dozens of people came out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service. Large swaths of volunteers cleaned up parts of Tricentennial Park and other spots around Mobile. Mobile Baykeeper was one of the groups hosting today’s event. One of the goals was to fight for a litter-free Mardi Gras.

“We love Mardi Gras and we don’t want to change it but we do know that there’s a lot of people that don’t know where the materials go when they fall out of their hands when they don’t catch them or when they’re standing in line for the parade,” said Mobile Baykeeper Education and Outreach Coordinator Jamie Bullock. “That flows and it flows into One Mile Creek. We have a grant through NOAA. We’re partnering with a lot of people and the goal is to not see as much litter in years to come in our waterways.” It truly was an impressive turnout despite the weather. At sign up time for this event, temperatures were barely at the freezing mark.