MLB infielder suspended for positive drug test

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Domingo Leyba was suspended for 80 games following a positive test under Major League Baseball’s drug program. Leyba tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic hit .280 with five RBIs in 21 games with the Diamondbacks last year and batted .300 with 19 homers and 77 RBIs in 112 games at Reno of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. He is considered one of Arizona’s top prospects and was 4 for 16 with a home run during spring training this year.

