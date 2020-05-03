Missouri man killed in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks identified

News

by: WDAF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (WDAF) — Officials have now identified the person killed after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the one mile mark in the lake’s Glaize Arm at Ridgeview Marina, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The explosion occurred after the 1999 Sea Ray vessel had fueled and restarted the engines.

A man on the boat was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials and identified as 53-year-old Shawn E. Carroll, of Richmond Heights, Missouri.

Two other people on the boat were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A fourth person and driver of the boat was reported to have minor injuries.

