Missouri Harley dealer holds Blessing of the Bikes amid rise in crashes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area bikers gather to pray for safety while riding.

Hideout Harley Davidson in Joplin held the Blessing of the Bikes Saturday.

Although it’s the first year the store has hosted the event, hundreds of bikers showed up to have their bikes blessed for a little extra protection while they’re out on the road.

With an increase of crashes involving motorcycles locally, organizers hope it will bring area bikers peace of mind.

Dale Wano, General Sales Manager Hideout Harley Davidson, says, “We want to make sure that people are out there riding safe, and what a better way to ride safe than to have your bike blessed.”

Larry Steele, General Manager Hideout Harley Davidson, says, “We never want to hear when there’s an accident, but when we do, we want to make sure everyone’s at peace with their blessings and to be able to do safety inspections and to make the riders aware of safety issues, and to make the general public and Joplin community to look twice and save a life. Bikes are everywhere.”

Attendees of the event received a blessing on their bike and they were also able to snacks and drinks from food trucks and vendors.

