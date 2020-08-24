Mississippi’s coastal business owners prepare for tropical storms

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – People who live and work, from Gulfport to Biloxi, are waiting on the main impact of Tropical Storm Marco, which is weakening.

There has been a small storm surge along the Mississippi Coast. As Marco weakens as it approaches the Gulf Coast, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. Laura could become a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane.

At this time, homeowners and business owners are taking precautions by protecting their establishments. Some are hoping the storm doesn’t cause too much damage because of affordability.

Gary Begleia, the owner of Tony’s Family Restaurant, said, “Well, we just play it by ear. Basically, we’ve been through a lot of them. And when they come in close, we just start shutting down. Some employees live in low-lying areas, so they have to go bunker down earlier than others. They get in, and they can’t get out or if they get out, they can’t get back in. We’ve basically been through it so many times it works smooth.”

