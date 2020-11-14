JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The chief medical examiner for Mississippi has been placed on administrative leave.
Dr. Mark LeVaughn has been in charge of the office for several years. The State Medical Examiner’s Office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death for all reportable deaths requiring investigation.
Leaders for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) have not said why LeVaughn was placed on administrative leave.
According to Chris Vignes, director of marketing & public relations for the DPS, the department will not comment further on “this personnel issue.”
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Something extremely bogus is going on.’ Elon Musk tests both positive and negative for coronavirus
- UA renames building named after former president, slavery supporter
- Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave
- Over 50,000 Chevy vehicles recalled in US for fire risk
- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise