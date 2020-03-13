Mississippi Today: 2nd person tested positive for coronavirus in Hattiesburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi Today reporter Kayleigh Skinner, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann told the Mississippi Senate on Friday that a second person tested positive for coronavirus in Hattiesburg.

Hosemann said he was informed by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs on the new case.

Right now, this information is not on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.

This information is not yet on the Department of Health website, which has been updating # of tested daily. https://t.co/5DBc7ahFcL — Kayleigh Skinner (@KayAnneSkinner) March 13, 2020

