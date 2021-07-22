Mississippi to file arguments in landmark abortion case

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the Jackson Womens Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. A federal appeals court declared Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that Mississippi’s ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional, dealing a blow to those seeking to overturn the landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could affect abortion rights nationwide.

A 6-3 conservative majority, with three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, said in May that the court would hear arguments later this year over a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks. The case challenges nearly 50 years of rulings that have prohibited states from restricting abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Mississippi attorneys have a Thursday deadline to file briefs. Justices are likely to hear the case this fall.

