Mississippi State fans hope for a Bulldog win in College World Series

OMAHA (WJTV) – While Mississippi State managed to defeat Vanderbilt 13-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series finals, their fans are making great memories in Omaha.

Mickey Milligan graduated from Mississippi State in 1965. He traveled to the College World Series for the first time with his wife, Carole, two daughters and two grandchildren. They originally traveled to Omaha for Father’s Day, but they ended up staying to celebrate Mickey and Carole’s anniversary.

Mickey said he’s had a blast cheering on his alma mater.

Fans from the Jackson-metro area also traveled to cheer on the Bulldogs.

Ella Kate Nelson, of Madison, is celebrating her 12th birthday on Wednesday. She said all she wants for her birthday is for the Bulldogs to win the College World Series.

Game 3 of the College World Series starts at 6:00 p.m.

