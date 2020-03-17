Mississippi State: 2020 spring semester to be online; commencement postponed

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University announced on Tuesday, March 15, that the university will deliver online or other remote instructional course content for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Information on laboratory courses will be communicated to students by their instructors.

The university released the following information:

Additionally, current CDC and MSDH guidelines preclude MSU from holding any large public gatherings. Consequently, IHL recommendations are that traditional commencement exercises be indefinitely postponed. Plans to appropriately honor MSU graduates will be discussed and revealed when the national emergency is concluded. Commencement is one of MSU’s most meaningful and cherished traditions, one that our students and their families have earned. As an institution, MSU remains committed to celebrating our graduates at a safe and appropriate time. Follow www.msstate.edu or MSU social media for updates. Mississippi State University

