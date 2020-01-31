Mississippi starts selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — January 30 is the first day Mississippi is selling Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets.

You can expect longer than normal lines at gas stations where almost everyone was hurrying in the door to get their winning ticket.

Clerks at gas stations selling tickets told News 5 it was busy all day. Some gas stations told us even called in extra employees anticipating the rush. People we spoke to said they’re ready to win!

Daisy Holloway said, “We have been waiting on the lottery for so long and for us to be able to have a chance to participate with the world and have a chance to get the money, we need our money.”

Wanda Jones drove over to Moss Point from West Mobile. She said, “This ain’t nothing but 10 or 15 minutes. If Alabama had it going on, we won’t bring our money over here, so Alabama needs to get with the program.”

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday and the next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday.

