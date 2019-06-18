Mississippi shrimp season opens June 20

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources has set the opening date of the 2019-2020 shrimp season in state territorial waters for 6 a.m. Thursday, June 20.

All regulations of the MDMR will be in full force and effect, and all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp from Mississippi waters must be licensed or permitted by the MDMR before beginning operations.

Recreational and commercial shrimp season north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2020. In areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel, shrimp season will close at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2020. Licensed live-bait shrimping is open year-round in designated areas.

For specific information, call the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295 or the MDMR at 228-374-5000.

