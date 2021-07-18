Mississippi officer dies in crash a day after graduating police academy

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — A car crash has killed a Mississippi police officer just a day after she graduated from the police academy.

The City of Waveland on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast announced the death of 33-year-old Katie Cash on its Facebook page Sunday morning. Chief Mike Prendergast’s wrote that the accident happened Saturday night.

WLOX-TV reports that Cash was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash in Hancock County. She had graduated from the academy on Friday. Cash was the mother of two children.

