Mississippi murder suspects could be in Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Moss Point police are looking for Anthony Hunt, Jamichael Jenkins – and Nekila Davis, who goes by Moonpie. Police report Hunt and Jenkins are wanted for a homicide, and officers call Davis a person of interest.

Police believe Davis drove the two men to a house in east Moss Point on Thursday, May 27. Witnesses told investigators the two men got out of the car, began arguing with the victim, and one of the men shot the victim.

Police report Hunt and Jenkins have addresses in Bayou La Batre and Prichard.