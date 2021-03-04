Mississippi meets threshold for federal assistance from winter storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced Mississippi met the threshold for federal financial assistance from February’s winter storms. He said the state submitted a request for assistance.

According to the governor, 32 counties submitted damage reports and qualified for assistance. He said other counties will be added to the request.

“There has rightly been quite a bit of attention on the Jackson water situation, and I expect that they will be added to this at some point soon. Hinds County has not submitted damage yet, but I know that they will as soon as possible!” he stated on Twitter.

Many neighbors in the City of Jackson have been without water since mid-February due to the winter storms. The entire city is currently under a boil water notice.

“So far, we have declared a state of emergency, deployed the National Guard, delivered 526,098 bottles of water, and secured several tankers with non-potable water to assist the Jackson public works team. We are there to provide any assistance that is needed to get people through!” said the governor.