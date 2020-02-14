Mississippi man in custody, charged with murder of unknown woman

ST. MARTIN, MS. (WKRG) — A man from Ocean Springs, MS was placed into custody and charged with the murder of an unknown woman.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Investigator, the District Attorney’s Office, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner, Jackson County Coroner, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating a crime scene in the St. Martin community at 13120 Sweetbriar Street.

A Florida woman went missing in late October 2019. The sheriff’s investigators teamed up with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and found evidence leading to a St. Martin home.

Phillip Allen York, 54-years-old is in custody at the Adult Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details are to come as they become available.

LATEST STORIES: